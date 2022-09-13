Flock of 20 birds in Ingham County test positive for avian flu

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials have confirmed Tuesday avian influenza has been detected in birds in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) made the announcement Tuesday. The department said a domestic flock of 20 birds, chickens, ducks and geese that were living in a residential backyard tested positive for bird flu.

In order to prevent the spread and to protect other birds in Michigan, officials said the birds will be euthanized and the area will be quarantined.

As of Sept. 13, 2022, the virus has been detected in Ingham, Branch, Livingston, Oakland, Kalamazoo, Macomb, Menominee, Muskegon, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wexford counties.

“While this newest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “As wild birds migrate and spread the virus this fall, it is vital for bird owners to take every step they can to protect their birds from being exposed to wild birds.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to humans is low.

MDARD said all bird owners should follow a few key steps to protect their flock, whether it’s a pet at home or a commercial flock:

To keep the flocks separated, bring domestic birds indoors, or ensure their outdoor area is fully enclosed. Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops

Watch your supplies as well. Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms. Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops. Clean equipment between uses.

Finally, make sure the food your birds are getting is clean. Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds, and keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed and wild birds or rodents.

If you suspect your bird is sick you can reach the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

More information on bird flu can be found on the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development website here.

