First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FIRST ALERT: Early morning commuters will run into pockets of dense fog. The fog will not stick around too long this morning, but it could pop up on you quickly during the morning drive.

The remainder of the week should be problem free across the area. Each day today through Sunday we see some sunshine. Temperatures will be on the rise, too. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be around 50º. Starting Friday through the middle of next week high temperatures each day will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Enjoy the taste of Summer warmth the final few days of Summer. Fall arrives at 9:04 P.M. next Thursday and right on cue we cool down with highs next Thursday and Friday in the low 70s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2022

Average High: 75º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866

Jackson Record High: 98º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.