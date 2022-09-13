Fan favorite HalloWeekends returns to Cedar Point for 25th year - see the sights and frights

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) - Goblins, ghouls, and thrill-seekers: this one is for you!

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is returning for a seven-weekend stint starting Thursday, September 15 for the 25th year.

This year, guests will be introduced to Mr. Midnight, the new, official “Master of Scarymoanies” who orchestrates the main stage’s haunted activities. Guests can experience outdoor frights such as Blood on the Bayou, Banished and Harvest Fear, the Slaughter House, Hexed: Black Magic, the Fearground Freak Show, and new for 2022 - Bloodbath and The Haunting of Eerie Estate.

The attractions are not limited to those seeking complete terror. Kid-friendly events such as the Bean Challenge taste test, Kids’ Costume Contest, and ‘The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown” musical are also scheduled.

The list below highlights some of the HalloWeekends attractions and events:

Thursday Night Frights

Nighttime-appropriate interactive shows exclusive to Thursday nights will debut, including “Scare-a-oke” at the Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill Stage. Guests can belt out (or scream) their favorite Halloween tunes in front of a captive audience in Frontier Town. On the famous Cedar Point Ballroom balcony, the Witch Sisters will heckle and interact with passers-by during “Witch Sisters’ Insult-emporium: Witch, Please!” The new pop-up sensation “Slash Mob” will appear at various locations inside the park, showing off some killer choreography.

Bloodbath

Located within the towering structure of the Steel Vengeance roller coaster lies Bloodbath - a new, indoor haunted maze. What has drawn you to this seedy and dangerous side of town? You come seeking ORPHEUS, a new private club that is the talk of the party elite. But, within the music and lights is a mystery waiting for you. Are you brave enough to enter?

The Haunting of Eerie Estate

Join the Sandusky Paranormal Society’s latest investigation as they descend into a mystery a decade in the making. Explore the abandoned Eerie Estate, long rumored to have ghostly tenants that roam the halls of this limestone mansion. Beware of what the camera can’t see in the dark corners - vengeful spirits are lurking in the shadows waiting to strike.

The Midnight Hour: 25 Years of HalloWeekends with Midnight Syndicate

Since 1997, the park’s midways and haunted mazes have been filled with the mystifying and macabre musical stylings of Northeast Ohio’s Midnight Syndicate. The duo of musicians has curated creepy melodies that can be heard in haunted attraction settings around the world. In this new production, guests embark on a musical tour of the sights and sounds of the ongoing collaborations between Cedar Point and Midnight Syndicate.

Drinks & Dining to Die For

All those scares can sure make one hungry! Food locations throughout the park will feature “Flavors of HalloWeekends,” including specialty items such as a spicy maple sausage-on-a-stick, beer cheese waffle fries, hand-crafted pumpkin rolls, loaded burnt-ends nachos, and spicy corn chorizo pizza. Popular favorites like blood bags, themed cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered throughout the park, including the new “Midnight Elixirs” bar at the foot of the Frontier Trail.

HalloWeekends runs Thursday nights, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 30. Check out some of the highlights in the gallery below.

