Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity

Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at the MSU Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

Then at 4:30 p.m., the organization will host a mixer at the Greater Lansing Food Bank in Bath Township where they will educate people about donations and volunteering.

More information can be found at LansingChamber.org.

