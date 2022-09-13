Dozens of Republicans show support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received some unconventional support Monday as more than 150 rallied at the “Republicans for Whitmer” event in Grand Rapids.

Among them was former Republican congressman Dr. Joe Schwarz, who threw his support behind Whitmer. He said he agreed with many of the choices Whitmer had made during her term, especially when it came to education and health care.

“As a former physician and surgeon, she has been very supportive and under stands the problems we have in health care and has tried very very hard to get to the bottom of them and solve them,” Schwarz said.

The Republicans for Whitmer is led by a council of 35 Republicans from Michigan who are backing her over GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. The group includes business leaders, former lawmakers and staff who served under state GOP governors John Engler and Rick Snyder.

A representative for the Michigan Republican Party released the following statement in response to the Republicans for Whitmer event:

