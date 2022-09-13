Dozens of Republicans show support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received some unconventional support Monday as more than 150 rallied at the “Republicans for Whitmer” event in Grand Rapids.

Among them was former Republican congressman Dr. Joe Schwarz, who threw his support behind Whitmer. He said he agreed with many of the choices Whitmer had made during her term, especially when it came to education and health care.

“As a former physician and surgeon, she has been very supportive and under stands the problems we have in health care and has tried very very hard to get to the bottom of them and solve them,” Schwarz said.

The Republicans for Whitmer is led by a council of 35 Republicans from Michigan who are backing her over GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. The group includes business leaders, former lawmakers and staff who served under state GOP governors John Engler and Rick Snyder.

A representative for the Michigan Republican Party released the following statement in response to the Republicans for Whitmer event:

“Real Republicans back Tudor Dixon who is going to work tirelessly to bring our state back to prosperity, away from the reckless policies of Gretchen Whitmer. All those same folks are part of an elite, out of touch class that don’t understand the importance of kids being in the classroom, letting working families keep more of what they earn and what it takes to bring back jobs to Michigan. Fortunately, Tudor Dixon does and that’s why we’ll continue to be laser focused on electing her despite her efforts to distract from her failures.”

