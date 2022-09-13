Cowboys Hope to Have Prescott Back Sooner

Dallas Cowboys QB and Haughton native Dak Prescott undergoes surgery for hand injury
Dallas Cowboys QB and Haughton native Dak Prescott undergoes surgery for hand injury
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys aren’t putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb. That leaves open the possibility that he could return within the next four games. That is the minimum number of games a player must miss if put on that list. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan that the team wants Prescott to be a consideration for playing within the next four games. Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 19-3 loss at home to Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU An Underdog at Washington
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
Ozan Baris Talks U.S. Open win
WATCH: Ozan Baris Talks U.S. Open win
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback To Start For The Cowboys