Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,375 new cases, 196 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,375 new cases of COVID and 196 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,265 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,804,588 cases and 38,317 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,112 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,102 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 18.14%, a decrease from the 20.25% the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 20.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,834 202 237.5 Eaton County 26,101 402 222.2 Ingham County 62,880 778 211.4 Jackson County 39,308 561 169.7 Shiawassee County 16,315 218 254.0

