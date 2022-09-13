Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,375 new cases, 196 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,804,588 cases and 38,317 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,375 new cases of COVID and 196 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,265 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,804,588 cases and 38,317 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,112 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,102 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 18.14%, a decrease from the 20.25% the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 20.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,834202237.5
Eaton County26,101402222.2
Ingham County62,880778211.4
Jackson County39,308561169.7
Shiawassee County16,315218254.0

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room
Generic graphic
Your Health: Making prostate exam screenings easier
A human case of swine flu has been found in Michigan.
Human case of swine flu found in Michigan
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
MDHHS looking to help more children experiencing emotional crisis