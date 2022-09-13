‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University campus is a brighter place – literally. The university just finished installing 2,000 LED lights and they are calling the installation a commitment to safety.

“I actually feel way safer with knowing that feature is here,” said Jessie Yu.

Yu is a senior at MSU studying human biology. She said she feels more safe on campus than anywhere else.

“I have to drive to campus and whenever I’m on campus with everyone around and with all the lights on campus, I just feel much safer than the unlit path that we have out in the streets, off campus,” said Yu.

MSU said students requested improvements to street lights, lanterns and other light fixtures around campus.

“So we always take feedback from students and faculty and staff on what they think that we should do to improve safety here on campus and that was something that came up, was lighting,” said Dana Whyte, MSU Police and Public Safety Spokesperson.

Whyte hopes the improvements will help everyone feel safer at MSU.

“And just walking around campus you’ll notice that it’s brighter and safer and just – a safer feeling here,” said Whyte.

MSU Police are encouraging anyone who spends time on campus to download the “SafeMSU” app. The app lets users make a one-touch emergency call, get rides from the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU), link to CATA’s Night Owl service, and send tips to police.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

