‘Brighter and safer’ - Michigan State University upgrades lights across campus

MSU installed more than 1,000 new lights, nearly 2,000 lights were upgraded to LED
Michigan State University Police
Michigan State University Police(WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University campus is a brighter place – literally. The university just finished installing 2,000 LED lights and they are calling the installation a commitment to safety.

Related: Hundreds of surveillance cameras updated, installed across MSU residence halls

“I actually feel way safer with knowing that feature is here,” said Jessie Yu.

Yu is a senior at MSU studying human biology. She said she feels more safe on campus than anywhere else.

“I have to drive to campus and whenever I’m on campus with everyone around and with all the lights on campus, I just feel much safer than the unlit path that we have out in the streets, off campus,” said Yu.

MSU said students requested improvements to street lights, lanterns and other light fixtures around campus.

“So we always take feedback from students and faculty and staff on what they think that we should do to improve safety here on campus and that was something that came up, was lighting,” said Dana Whyte, MSU Police and Public Safety Spokesperson.

Whyte hopes the improvements will help everyone feel safer at MSU.

“And just walking around campus you’ll notice that it’s brighter and safer and just – a safer feeling here,” said Whyte.

MSU Police are encouraging anyone who spends time on campus to download the “SafeMSU” app. The app lets users make a one-touch emergency call, get rides from the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU), link to CATA’s Night Owl service, and send tips to police.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Suspect in Mason triple-stabbing still at large
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

Latest News

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Livestream: Michigan State University Pres. Samuel Stanley to address Faculty Senate
Faith Lutheran Church in Okemos is the new polling location for precinct nine in Meridian...
Meridian Township Precinct changes voting location
Mid-Michigan organization works to fix food insecurity through study
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown