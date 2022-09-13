Additional police presence at Oxford schools following Snapchat threat

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Oxford, Mich. (WNEM) - Oxford Community Schools will have an additional police presence following a threat on Snapchat Sunday.

In a letter, Superintendent Ken Weaver said a school resource officer reported the threat late that morning. It reportedly said, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”

Law enforcement has not been able to determine who wrote the message, but investigators said it does not appear that the author or the recipient are Oxford students. Weaver added, due to the nature of social media, the creator may never be determined.

Due to this threat, the superintendent said there will be more police at the schools in addition to the armed security already at each school.

If possible, the school district will share additional details on the investigation as it develops.

This all comes less than a year after four students were killed and seven other people were hurt in the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Anyone with information regarding this Snapchat threat is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The superintendent continues to encourage students to report threats to OK2SAY, law enforcement or school administrators.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

