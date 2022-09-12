Your Health: Making prostate exam screenings easier

An estimated one in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and 35,000 men will die this year from it.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

An estimated one in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and 35,000 men will die this year from it.

It’s treatable for many men, if caught early with a blood screening test - called a PSA test - followed by a biopsy. Now, there’s a new device and technique that makes biopsy safer and easier to recover from.

There’s not much that can keep Rick Bartlett out of the saddle of his bike. He rides about 5,000 miles a year.

As a retired U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police helicopter pilot, health and fitness have always been important for Bartlett. But in 2016, a yearly check of his PSA levels showed they were elevated.

“I came back a year later, and now, it had bumped over 4.0 to 4.3,” Bartlett said.

Dr. Matthew Allaway determined Bartlett needed a biopsy to see if cancer was developing. Standard biopsies access the prostate through the rectum, so patients need to take antibiotics to lower the risk of infection. Plus, there’s not a lot of room to angle the biopsy needle for the 10 to 12 samples doctors must take.

“In order to get to areas where we knew cancer was hiding was very tricky to do,” Allaway said. “Those two problems led me to think, there’s got to be a better solution. And the answer is to go through the perineum.”

Allaway developed a new device called the Precision Point. With this method, the biopsy needle passes through the skin in the perineum - near the rectum - it only requires two needle sticks, so it’s less painful for the patient.

“I think two or three days later, I got back on the bike and did a nice, easy ride,” Bartlett said. “Felt virtually no pain.”

After robotic laparoscopic surgery to remove the cancer, Bartlett is now cancer-free.

The Precision Point device is FDA approved, and Dr. Allaway holds six patents on the technology and the method of testing. He says nearly 500 urologists across the United States have now been trained to use the device.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens a free standing emergency room
A human case of swine flu has been found in Michigan.
Human case of swine flu found in Michigan
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
MDHHS looking to help more children experiencing emotional crisis
Hospital room
Your Health: New treatment option for bunions