Week 4 Game of the Week features East Lansing Trojans and Dewitt Panthers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams and Grand Ledge Comets gave us a thrilling Game of the Week on Friday, September 9th, with the Rams winning 14-6.

On the 16th, two of the area’s top teams will meet.

It’ll be the 2-1 Dewitt Panthers against the 3-0 East Lansing Trojans.

Lynn C. Adams Stadium will look a little different with the Trojans’ new turf.

The Trojans are coming off a 77-0 win over the Okemos Wolves and the Panthers battled in overtime against Detroit Catholic Central: a 45-38 loss on the road.

There’s normally shortage of excitement when these two teams meet, and we expect the same on Friday.

