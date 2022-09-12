Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots.

Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

ELPD says 31 bullet casings were also recovered at the scene from three separate bullet caliber guns that were used. Currently, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public.

The case is ongoing, with ELPD detectives actively investigating the incident.

“This is a very serious, unacceptable incident that ELPD is actively investigating,” said ELPD Capt. Chad Pride. “We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering what occurred and identifying the individuals involved.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6876.

Previous coverage: East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus

More Crime news

