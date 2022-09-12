Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant.

Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.

The first suspect crashed into a concrete barrier, then tried escaping police on foot but was eventually caught and arrested.

The second suspect made it out of the GM parking lot, but then crashed the car into a fence on Michigan and Canal streets.

He tried evading police on foot but was caught and arrested.

