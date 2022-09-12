Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

By Rachel Rademacher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow opened its first-free standing emergency room in the region on Monday. Sparrow said that this freestanding emergency room will be much more convenient for the community, but they will have to deal with industry wide staffing shortages.

“It has required us to shrink our hospital a little bit - we’ve had to shrink beds to keep our nurse to patient ratio as equal as we can " said Sparrow Interim President, Denny Martin.

Martin spoke to News 10 in general terms about staff shortages. Staffing has been a huge problem for the healthcare industry since the pandemic began, but Sparrow said it has found a way to have enough people for the new ER.

“Physician wise we are fully staffed. Nursing wise the hospital has been great in making sure that we have every nurse that we need. No cost has been spared to make sure that we have a very safe - well staffed facility here” Sparrow Medical Director Kent Yaney said.

The shortage isn’t just a Mid-Michigan problem. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects there to be about 194,000 nurse openings a year through 2030.

“With the nursing, we’ll have a critical care transport team that is basically dedicated to helping nurses move patients back and forth - and those are all emergency nurses. We also have back-up nurses in Lansing who can come over here if we have a surge of patients,” said Michael Yokell, Sparrow Emergency Medicine Assistant Director.

The ER will officially be open to the public Tuesday, September 13 at 8 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Owosso home-baker Jill Davis will appear on the Food Network on Sept. 12 at 9 pm.
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University board chair disagrees with President’s Stanley’s removal
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Film Reel
Charlotte native to be in upcoming movie staring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe
Police investigate the stabbing of three people in Mason on Sept. 12, 2022.
Mason police seek suspect in stabbing of multiple people