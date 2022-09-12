Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow opened its first-free standing emergency room in the region on Monday. Sparrow said that this freestanding emergency room will be much more convenient for the community, but they will have to deal with industry wide staffing shortages.

“It has required us to shrink our hospital a little bit - we’ve had to shrink beds to keep our nurse to patient ratio as equal as we can " said Sparrow Interim President, Denny Martin.

Martin spoke to News 10 in general terms about staff shortages. Staffing has been a huge problem for the healthcare industry since the pandemic began, but Sparrow said it has found a way to have enough people for the new ER.

“Physician wise we are fully staffed. Nursing wise the hospital has been great in making sure that we have every nurse that we need. No cost has been spared to make sure that we have a very safe - well staffed facility here” Sparrow Medical Director Kent Yaney said.

The shortage isn’t just a Mid-Michigan problem. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects there to be about 194,000 nurse openings a year through 2030.

“With the nursing, we’ll have a critical care transport team that is basically dedicated to helping nurses move patients back and forth - and those are all emergency nurses. We also have back-up nurses in Lansing who can come over here if we have a surge of patients,” said Michael Yokell, Sparrow Emergency Medicine Assistant Director.

The ER will officially be open to the public Tuesday, September 13 at 8 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.