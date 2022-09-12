Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Official in Brighton are reminding residents the laws behind political signs.

In Michigan, stealing or defacing political signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days in jail.

Within Brighton, signs are not allowed on utility poles, traffic signs or trees. Political signs outside of city limits should be placed in accordance with that municipalities laws.

Candidates are responsible for obtaining approval from adjacent property owners before placing signs.

More regulations on political signs in Michigan can be found here.

