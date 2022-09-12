Mason police seek suspect in stabbing of multiple people

Mason Police Chief Mark Wirggelsworth said the suspect has left the area and police are actively searching for him.
By Claudia Sella and WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the stabbings of three people in Mason.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon at Sycamore Village, a mobile home park in Mason.

Neighbors said when they heard commotion and looked outside, they found police cruisers lining the road.

Mason Police Chief Mark Wirggelsworth said the suspect has left the area and police are actively searching for him.

Police said they do believe they know who the suspect is and they do not believe the incident was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Owosso home-baker Jill Davis will appear on the Food Network on Sept. 12 at 9 pm.
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University board chair disagrees with President’s Stanley’s removal
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
Film Reel
Charlotte native to be in upcoming movie staring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe