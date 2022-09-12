Owosso baker to appear on Food Network

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network.

Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen.

Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but began working professionally in 2011.

Davis’s designs caught the eye of a Food Network employee on Facebook.

A lot of interviews later she found herself living out her dream on the Food Network.

“It was absolutely insane, like I grew up as a kid watching the Food Network hoping that someday I’d be on it, said Davis. “So the fact that actually came to life is literally a dream come true.”

If you’d like to catch Owosso baker Jill Davis in action, she’ll appear on the Food Network Monday at 9 p.m. for the “Halloween Baking Championship.”

