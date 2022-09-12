Notre Dame Loses Quarterback For The Season

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will need surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman says Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall on Saturday. Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart of Saturday’s home game against California.

