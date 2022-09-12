No major injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash involving semi truck on I-96

LYON, Mich. (WILX) - I-96 was shut down Saturday morning following a rollover semi truck crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the Kent Lake Road exit. Police said the driver of a westbound semi truck lost control, struck a cement barrier and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of I-96, where it struck two eastbound vehicles.

The driver of the semi truck and the driver of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

Police said the semi truck lost about 200 gallons of fuel on the road. The Michigan Department of Transportation is working with a private company for a HAZMAT cleanup.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.