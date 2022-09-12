MSU Volleyball earns first two losses, Coach Leah Johnson praises resolve

They came back in the Duke match, forcing a fifth set after being down 2-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL & DURHAM, N.C. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball left for North Catolina with no losses.

Saturday night, they returned home with two.

The Spartans dropped both games in the Tarheel state; a 3-0 loss to North Carolina followed by a 3-2 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

In both matches, the Spartans suffered from slow starts.

They came back in the Duke match, forcing a fifth set after being down 2-0.

Head coach Leah Johnson was happy with her team’s resolve.

“I can’t be disappointed,” she said. “We were getting rolled and sets one and two and we had a lineup adjustment at the very start of the match to begin with and I don’t think we ever found rhythm out of it. So we just kept searching for the answers, but they never stopped fighting. They didn’t get wavered by all the changes and then we found some rhythm.

“The slow start is on me, right? I know I could easily put that on the team, but I got to find a way of practice to get them engaged in that game plan. And in that execution mode in the being the aggressor mode faster. We’re still waiting to see how good our opponent is and then we measure up.

The Spartans host Oakland on Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Iron County to Ingham County
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County

Latest News

Former MSU Basketball Player Draymond Green poses with his family and the NBA's Larry O'Brien...
Green: “You don’t play at MSU without having fire”
Week 4 Game of the Week features East Lansing Trojans and Dewitt Panthers
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an...
Michigan will start J.J. McCarthy against UConn
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne greets fans following an NCAA college football game...
Defense shines, Thorne searching for answers heading into Washington week