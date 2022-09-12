MSU Volleyball earns first two losses, Coach Leah Johnson praises resolve

CHAPEL HILL & DURHAM, N.C. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball left for North Catolina with no losses.

Saturday night, they returned home with two.

The Spartans dropped both games in the Tarheel state; a 3-0 loss to North Carolina followed by a 3-2 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

In both matches, the Spartans suffered from slow starts.

They came back in the Duke match, forcing a fifth set after being down 2-0.

Head coach Leah Johnson was happy with her team’s resolve.

“I can’t be disappointed,” she said. “We were getting rolled and sets one and two and we had a lineup adjustment at the very start of the match to begin with and I don’t think we ever found rhythm out of it. So we just kept searching for the answers, but they never stopped fighting. They didn’t get wavered by all the changes and then we found some rhythm.

“The slow start is on me, right? I know I could easily put that on the team, but I got to find a way of practice to get them engaged in that game plan. And in that execution mode in the being the aggressor mode faster. We’re still waiting to see how good our opponent is and then we measure up.

The Spartans host Oakland on Friday.

