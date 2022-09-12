Modern Woodmen raffles off a ‘vette’ for vets

Check out how to win a 2023 Corvette where the money goes toward a great non-profit that helps veterans
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Modern Woodmen members in Lansing, Michigan enjoy projects that serve those who’ve served our country.

That’s why they are hosting the ‘Vette’ for vets fundraiser. Members of the community can buy a raffle ticket for their chance to win a 2023 Corvette.

The money raised will be going toward VetLife- an organization that helps veterans and their families find the resources they need.

Find out more in the video above.

To buy a raffle ticket call 517-393-3800.

For more information on Modern Woodman: https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/directory/US/MI/lansing/

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

