Michigan will start J.J. McCarthy against UConn

McCarthy led Michigan to 56-10 win over Hawai’i
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an...
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines had to answer a big question Saturday as to who would start at QB for them in Week 3 against UConn.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh says it’ll be sophomore J.J. McCarthy.

Take his performance with a grain of salt; the Wolverines’ schedule is not one to be impressed with early on this season.

And with the UConn Huskies next on Michigan’s schedule the real test doesn’t come until arguably mid-to-late October.

McCarthy went 11 for 12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

“I mean he had near Flawless performance,” Harbaugh said. “11 for 12, and then one was dropped. I mean that’s that’s tough any day of the week in practice. And yeah, I thought he had a great game. He’s playing...he’s playing really well. We’ll start JJ next week.”

