Michigan State University board chair disagrees with President’s Stanley’s removal

By Gena Harris
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The chair of the Michigan State University board of trustees said President Samuel Stanley should not be fired.

Dianne Byrum told News 10 in response to reports Stanley has been given an ultimatum to resign or be fired tomorrow. Byrum said the board members have “undermine and second-guessed” Stanley. She said this is not how the board of an institution of higher education should act.

Students, like Emily Bardwell, said she agrees with Byrum.

“Unsettling. Just cause it’s nice to have things figured out at this point in the school year, but you can’t always have that,” said Bardwell.

MSU’s spokesperson, Emily Guerrant, confirmed that the Board of Trustees and Stanley are discussing his contract. But the university is denying a Detroit Free Press report states that the board gave Stanley an ultimatum.

“They’ll come to an agreement, about the length of time that President Stanley is going to be at Michigan state university that is the prevue of the board they do negotiate the contract of any sitting university president at the time,” said Guerrant.

With this issue so early into the school year, Bardwell said they’re puzzled on exactly what is happening at their university.

“I didn’t really know what was going on behind the scenes and so when I heard about it from a news article, that wasn’t directly from MSU, more like an outside source,” said Bardwell “Just to sum it up, surprised and definitely not expecting it.

The board chair is telling the other trustees to apologize and quote “focus on their proper role as trustees of this amazing institution.”

If Stanley resigns or is fired, MSU would be looking for its fourth president in the last five years.

