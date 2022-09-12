Michigan State Police arrest 2, seize 2 guns in Lansing traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two Lansing residents into custody Saturday.

According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of two firearms and the arrests of two people from Lansing.

Police said one person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm and the other was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

