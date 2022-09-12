Michigan State Police arrest 2, seize 2 guns in Lansing traffic stop

Lansing Post troopers took two people into custody on Sept. 10, 2022 after guns were found during a traffic stop.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two Lansing residents into custody Saturday.

According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of two firearms and the arrests of two people from Lansing.

Police said one person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm and the other was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

