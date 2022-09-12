Michigan State Police arrest 2, seize 2 guns in Lansing traffic stop
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two Lansing residents into custody Saturday.
According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of two firearms and the arrests of two people from Lansing.
Police said one person was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm and the other was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
Next:
- Michigan Chief Justice McCormack to retire
- Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
- Eastern Michigan University, administration reach tentative agreement
- Meridian Township Police Department seeks man wanted on ‘multiple felony warrants’
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.