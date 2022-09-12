Michigan Chief Justice McCormack to retire

Gov. Whitmer will get to name a replacement for McCormack’s place on the bench through 2024.
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack(State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack notified Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a letter of her plans to retire. Her retirement from the bench will come no later than December 31, 2022, but not before November 22.

When she was sworn in as an Associate Justice on January 1, 2013, Chief Justice McCormack became the 108th Justice and the ninth woman to join the Court. She has served as Chief Justice since January 2019, only the sixth woman to do so. She was nominated to the bench by the Democratic Party.

In 2020, McCormack was reelected to an eight-year term. Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch put Democrats in the court’s majority for the first time since 2010.

McCormack also worked at the University of Michigan law school, helping wrongly convicted people win exonerations.

As Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns, Gov. Whitmer will get to name a replacement for McCormack’s place on the bench through 2024. An election will then be held to determine who will finish the last four years of her term.

In a letter to her colleagues and Court staff, she wrote:

“A decade can be a common measuring point for personal and professional change. Over the last 10 years, my kids grew up and went off to college and graduate school, we bought a pickup truck and an RV, and I have had the honor of serving as Chief Justice for the past four years. Making good on a campaign promise I made in 2012, I have given my every effort to do justice and to make the Michigan judiciary as fair and accessible as possible. After a decade, the time has come for me to move on, to let others lead, and to build on a foundation of progress.”

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack

Chief Justice McCormack has yet to make an announcement regarding her future. Chief justices typically serve two, 2-year terms.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the...
Now Desk: Feeling like Fall for Monday
Following their 52-0 win, the Spartans moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches...
LIVE: Coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media as MSU moves up in national rankings
A cluster of galaxies millions of lightyears from earth captured by the James Webb Space...
Now Desk: Feeling like Fall for Monday, new images from NASA
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing