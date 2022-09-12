Meridian Township Police Department seeks man wanted on ‘multiple felony warrants’

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kenneth Lawrence Taranto, a 50-year-old man wanted on a multiple felony warrants out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Taranto is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.