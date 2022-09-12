Meridian Township Police Department seeks man wanted on ‘multiple felony warrants’
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kenneth Lawrence Taranto, a 50-year-old man wanted on a multiple felony warrants out of Meridian Township.
According to authorities, Taranto is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.
