Meridian Township Police Department seeks man wanted on ‘multiple felony warrants’

Kenneth Lawrence Taranto
Kenneth Lawrence Taranto(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kenneth Lawrence Taranto, a 50-year-old man wanted on a multiple felony warrants out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Taranto is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

