MDHHS looking to help more children experiencing emotional crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking to help more children experiencing emotional crisis with mobile response teams.

The department is asking for proposals for the MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program. MDHHS will be providing more funding during the 2023 fiscal year to expand Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services for Children.

This program will expand access to mobile response teams to address crisis situations for children who are experiencing emotional symptoms, behaviors or traumatic situations that have impacted their ability to function, MDHHS said.

Community mental health services programs can apply, with each recipient eligible for up to $200,000. The grant funding can be used to design proactive services that address crisis situations before they escalate, the MDHHS said.

Proposals for the grant begin Jan. 1 and end on Sept. 30, 2023. The state health department plans to issue another request for proposals in late 2022. MDHHS is also exploring a similar grant program for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Grant applications for the MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program RFP must be sent through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Oct. 10. For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website.

