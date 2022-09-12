Man accused of intentionally running over someone arrested

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically hurt after sheriff deputies say he was intentionally run over.

It happened around 4:45 Sunday morning on Bostedor Road, just north of 5-Point Highway in Eaton Rapids Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect, a 46-year-old man, drove off, but deputies found him.

The suspect was arrested on assault with an attempt to murder.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.