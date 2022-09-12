Man accused of intentionally running over someone arrested

Eaton County Sheriff's vehicle
Eaton County Sheriff's vehicle(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically hurt after sheriff deputies say he was intentionally run over.

It happened around 4:45 Sunday morning on Bostedor Road, just north of 5-Point Highway in Eaton Rapids Township.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect, a 46-year-old man, drove off, but deputies found him.

The suspect was arrested on assault with an attempt to murder.

