Now Desk: Feeling like Fall for Monday, new images from NASA

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week. With an overcast sky, damp air, cool temperatures and a few spotty showers, Monday is certainly feeling like fall.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2022

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1931
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the...
Now Desk: Feeling like Fall for Monday
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Michigan Chief Justice McCormack to retire
Following their 52-0 win, the Spartans moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches...
LIVE: Coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media as MSU moves up in national rankings
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Lansing Police.
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing