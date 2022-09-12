Now Desk: Feeling like Fall for Monday, new images from NASA
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week. With an overcast sky, damp air, cool temperatures and a few spotty showers, Monday is certainly feeling like fall.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2022
- Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1931
- Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955
