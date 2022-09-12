LIVE: Fall-like weather starts the week, and vehicles catch fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week.

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest from London as King Charles III addresses Parliament for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles for fire risks, and its National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2022

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864

Jackson Record High: 95º 1931

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955

