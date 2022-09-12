LIVE: Coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media as MSU moves up in national rankings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State was ranked No. 14/11 as they kicked off on Saturday against Akron.

Following their 52-0 win, the Spartans moved up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 9, and three spots in The Associated Press Poll to No. 11.

MSU next faces Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

