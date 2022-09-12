Lions claw back, fall short in 38-35 loss to Eagles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2021, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions found themselves on the wrong end of far too many close games.

Sunday was no different; the Lions fell 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

It’s a feeling far too familiar with the franchise, but hopefully one that’ll sting just a bit more this year.

“Coach always say you can’t become numb to it.,”said running back D’Andre Swift. “I hate losing, with a passion. We gotta go back to work watch the film see where we can get better at. All the little stuff, it’s always little stuff. One, two plays that can change the momentum of the game. Gotta be better.”

Swift was the man Sunday, racking up 144 yards on the ground with a touchdown; he added 31 more through the air, being the work horse he’s expected to be in Detroit.

“Execution up front was phenomenal,” Swift said. “Receivers blocking downfield was phenomenal. It made my job easy.”

In his second year as the starter, quarterback Jared Goff was up and down, tossing two touchdowns, but had plenty of misses as well as a costly pick-6, something he knows were momentum killers.

“Those three and outs there in the middle and the second quarter, lot of mental errors mostly and stuff that can be cleaned up easily and stuff that can’t happen on gameday,” Goff said. “But, we just left too much stuff out there. We had so many big plays to be made out there, but we just left them out on the field.”

Defensively, the Lions let the Eagles run for 216 yards, with quarterback Jalen Hurts tacking on 90 rushing yards of his own while evading several sack opportunities.

He ultimately salted things away while Goff and the hot offense could do nothing but watch, frustrated from the sidelines.

“We got ourselves back in the game pretty good there, but unfortunately, too little too late,” Goff said. “But, yeah you wanna get back on the field and get another chance at it, we felt like we had some pretty good momentum going. But tip your cap to the Eagles, they’re a damn good team. But we shot ourselves in the foot all day long. If we don’t do that during that period of time, it’s a different outcome. But that’s what happened. And we gotta fix it.”

The Lions have a chance to fix their mistakes this week before taking on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field Sunday.

