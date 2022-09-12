Jackson College seeks MLK Medal of Service Award nominations

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Jackson College are seeking nominations for its Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award.

The award recognizes individuals or groups who are committed to Dr. King’s ideals and community service. That can be through volunteerism, helping those who are less fortunate or working toward a safer city.

If you’d like to nominate someone, visit the official Jackson College website here. The deadline is Oct. 1.

