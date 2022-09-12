Green: “You don’t play at MSU without having fire”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Draymond Green spent some time during Grind Week playing pickup with his former team at the Breslin center on Friday before his Hall of Fame induction at MSU.

Spartan officials told News 10 he was (unsurprisingly) talking some smack during those games.

He says that’s just part of being a spartan, and that you can’t come to Michigan State if you don’t have fire.

“Some guys at times you have to bring it out more out of them than others and that’s okay,” Green said. “Everybody’s personality is different, but you don’t sign up to play for Michigan State if you don’t have fire.”

“It’s fun to compete with the younger guys because I remember being that younger guy and my team would lose, Mateen Cleaves comes back and Steve Smith comes back and we can’t win the game. I remember that you know, and and you kind of want to dish it back a little bit, you know you maybe call a foul here and there when it’s not really a foul.”

This program is built on toughness. So that’s not something that I need to come back here and teach...you better have that when you walk through the door. That’s why coach Izzo preachers player-coached teams. That’s why because the guy I’m in the grind with, that’s next to me when I look to my side, you got to know he’s right there. And that’s what’s been taught to us since day one.”

