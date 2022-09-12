Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback To Start For The Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Cooper Rush is filling in for an injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the second year in a row. This time the challenge will be much tougher for the sixth-year player. Prescott is out multiple weeks with a fracture near the thumb of his right hand. Rush won a game last season when Prescott had a calf strain. The victory helped keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title. Rush will have to do much more than that to keep Dallas in contention this time.

