Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback To Start For The Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Cooper Rush is filling in for an injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for the second year in a row. This time the challenge will be much tougher for the sixth-year player. Prescott is out multiple weeks with a fracture near the thumb of his right hand. Rush won a game last season when Prescott had a calf strain. The victory helped keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title. Rush will have to do much more than that to keep Dallas in contention this time.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame Loses Quarterback For The Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Baris Returns Home With Tennis Trophy
MSU next faces Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media as MSU moves up in national rankings