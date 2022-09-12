First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another cool day with highs temperatures near 70º. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 50s. Warmer days are ahead with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be near 80º Friday and this weekend. Our average high temperature today is 75º.

The storm system that has been in the Great Lakes region the past few days will depart to the Northeast today. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area today. We have just a very small chance of a few sprinkles of rain making it to our area as the storm departs. The better chance of rain today will once again be over Northern Michigan. Tonight any remaining cloud cover should move out. Plan on some sunshine each day Wednesday through Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2022

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873

Jackson Record High: 93º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

