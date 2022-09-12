First Alert Weather Forecast

Warmer days are ahead
First Alert Weather morning webcast for Tuesday
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another cool day with highs temperatures near 70º. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 50s. Warmer days are ahead with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be near 80º Friday and this weekend. Our average high temperature today is 75º.

The storm system that has been in the Great Lakes region the past few days will depart to the Northeast today. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area today. We have just a very small chance of a few sprinkles of rain making it to our area as the storm departs. The better chance of rain today will once again be over Northern Michigan. Tonight any remaining cloud cover should move out. Plan on some sunshine each day Wednesday through Saturday.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2022

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

