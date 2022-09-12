Eastern Michigan University, administration reach tentative agreement

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti(emich.edu)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A tentative agreement has been reached with Eastern Michigan University and its faculty union.

The move follows bargaining sessions between the administration and the union that went late into the evening on Saturday and Sunday. The union has been on strike since last week after its contract expired.

Faculty returned to the classroom with a full schedule of classes at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

