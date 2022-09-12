Defense shines, Thorne searching for answers heading into Washington week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Perhaps the biggest concern for the now 11th ranked Michigan State Spartans against Akron was who’d fill the shoes of Darrius Snow-now out for the season-and Xavier Henderson, who’ll miss a large chunk of the year.

It didn’t take long for head coach Mel Tucker to find his “next man up.”

Senior swiss army knife Jacoby Windmon kept his momentum going, he caused three fumbles, the most since Joe Bachie in 2018.

Senior safety Kendell Brooks also forced a fumble and made seven tackles, his career high in his first career start.

Cal Haladay recovered a fumble and made a big hit on Zip backup Jeff Undercuffler Jr.

Tucker has a crew that can do it all.

“We have good players at that position,” he said. “We talked about Cal making some plays. It’s not like we don’t have guys. It was a solid performance from those guys from what I could see. We have some guys that can make some plays. It was a solid performance from them.

“KB, you know, he is getting better. We have confidence in how he can go into the game and get the job done while making plays. I think as he gains more experience, I think he is going to get better. That’s what it’s all about. So, I’m proud of him being able to go in there and get the job done like that.

Despite the win, Payton Thorne was not happy with how he played.

He felt fine after being hit in the third quarter but saw limited time after that.

Thorne threw two interceptions on 12 for 18 passing; a lot of those incompletions came from overthrows.

He knows that he has to step up with a tougher schedule ahead.

“I’m really tired of throwing the balls high; it’s pissing me off,” he said. “I did the same thing last week, and that’s never been an issue for me, so I gotta figure that out quickly, because I can’t have that anymore. I thought our receivers did a good job today, they got open when they needed to, and I just gotta put it on them. Gotta be sharper, and I’m not sharp enough for me.”

“We will continue to work to get better. I thought he was poised throughout the game. He continued to work hard throughout the game, so we will just have to see,” said Tucker.

The Spartans face Washington at 7:30 on Saturday in Seattle.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.