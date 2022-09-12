Charlotte native to be in upcoming movie staring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe

He can be seen in movie theaters in the new film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever- which also starts Zac Efron and Russel Crowe.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the stage to the big screen.

One Charlotte native makes his way to his first major motion picture.

MacGregor Arney thrived in theater growing up in Mid-Michigan.

But later this month, he can be seen in movie theaters in the new film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever- which also starts Zac Efron and Russel Crowe.

But his run to get to this movie was far from easy.

“I am disabled, I have cerebral palsy so it’s a little challenging to get roles,” said Arney.

But regardless, he always found a way to the stage.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I always was looking to be in films. But the theater was the quickest avenue that I could find to kind of start training essentially.”

Arney performed in Mid-Michigan community theaters before making his mark on stages across the country.

He eventually landed the role of ‘Brendan’ in the movie the “Greatest Beer Run Ever.” which is about a man’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.

You can see Arney in the beginning and end of the film and tells Studio 10 that the filming process was fun in the different locations in News Jersey.

“We filmed at the church, we filmed at a bar, we filmed at a funeral home and we had a few different locations and that was really fun. "

But one of the favorite parts about his role is that it feels like to him the industry is moving in a more accepting direction.

“My character has cerebral palsy, but it’s never mentioned that I have cerebral palsy. And I sit there at the bar and I’m drinking like normal people, so that’s nice.”

His advice for Mid-Michigan aspiring actors, besides being persistent and having patience in the industry is to not go into debt for it. He says there are school that you can go to that will give you full rides that you can train at.

You can see him in The Greatest Beer Run ever in theaters and streaming on Apple TV on September 30.

