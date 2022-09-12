Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

