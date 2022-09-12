Baris Returns Home With Tennis Trophy

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman Ozan Baris has returned from New York with his U. S. Open juniors doubles tennis trophy. Baris, an Okemos native, won 6-1, 6-1 in the finals match on Saturday. It is the first time any Michigan State tennis player has ever won a Grand Slam event. Baris is soon to begin his MSU tennis career.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired
Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing...
2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant
East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback To Start For The Cowboys
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame Loses Quarterback For The Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced
MSU next faces Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media as MSU moves up in national rankings