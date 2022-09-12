Baris Returns Home With Tennis Trophy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman Ozan Baris has returned from New York with his U. S. Open juniors doubles tennis trophy. Baris, an Okemos native, won 6-1, 6-1 in the finals match on Saturday. It is the first time any Michigan State tennis player has ever won a Grand Slam event. Baris is soon to begin his MSU tennis career.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.