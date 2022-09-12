2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue.
Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were hospitalized for their injuries, but are expected to be OK.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
