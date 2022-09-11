Report: MSU President Stanley could be fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley could be fired as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Detroit Free Press has reported the university’s Board of Trustees will fire Stanley if he does not step down by Tuesday.

An MSU spokesperson told News 10 that Stanley and the board are currently talking about his contract.

This comes after the board hired an outside law firm to investigate Sanjay Gupta’s departure as the dean of the college of business.

At the time the university said it had concerns about his leadership and he did not follow university guidelines about reporting allegations of sexual misconduct.

The last two presidents, Lou Anna Simon and John Engler were forced out over how they handled the fallout from Larry Nassar’s abuse.

Stanley has been at MSU since Aug. 2019.

News 10 reached out to every trustee member and have not heard back.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.