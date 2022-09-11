Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony.

Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were doing the moment they heard the news. It is forever etched in people’s minds as a day of loss and remembrance for all those who never came home.

The powerful sounds of pipes filled the rooms throughout City Hall in Lansing earlier Sunday.

Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said 9/11 is seared into his mind forever.

“Daily routine leaving the gym get to my car my phone is blowing up. I answer the phone, my secretary is frantic. “Are you in front of a TV? “No, I’m driving from the gym. “You need to get in front of a TV right now!”

Chief Sturdivant, like millions of others across the world, saw hijacked planes crash into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, while a fourth meant for the US Capitol Building, which was taken back by 40 passengers and crashing it into a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day in the attacks.

Mayor Andy Shor said the event gives people a chance to reflect and how 9/11 continues to affect people.

“The lasting effects are what we did afterwards. You know we came together, we stood together, there was unity. We are Americans, we are all one. We are a democratic public, and we know that there are people who will seek to tear us down for our freedoms.”

To continue to restore American patriotism, Chief Sturdivant said American unity needs to be brought back.

“Remember that day, remember that event, remember how that gathered our country. Remember how it brought our country together. We were all Americans. It was not black, white, red, blue, republican, democrat, it was America. We are Americans,” said Chief Sturdivant.

The Lansing Remembers 9/11 is the city’s annual ceremony and it is usually held at Wentworth Park, but this is the first time in 20 years it has been held at City Hall due to weather conditions.

