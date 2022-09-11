First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a pesky area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes region that will touch off a few more rain showers over the area today. At times we could see a few peeks at the sun, too. A cool day is ahead with high temperatures today in the mid to upper 60s. Our average high temperature today is 75º.

Widely scattered showers are expected tonight and possibly Tuesday morning, too with the area of low pressure just slowly moving to the northeast. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 50s. With some sun returning for Tuesday afternoon we warm a few degrees with highs near 70º.

The middle and end of the week should be worry free. Some sunshine is expected each day Wednesday through Saturday. We do have a small chance of a shower popping up Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Highs are back in the low 80s for the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2022

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864

Jackson Record High: 95º 1931

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955

