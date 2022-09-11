East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday.

It happened off campus along M.A.C. Avenue.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for shots fired in downtown East Lansing.

Michigan State University text alerts notified students to avoid the downtown area near M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lansing Police.

This is a developing story. News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

