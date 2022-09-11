East Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting off MSU’s campus

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday.

It happened off campus along M.A.C. Avenue.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for shots fired in downtown East Lansing.

Michigan State University text alerts notified students to avoid the downtown area near M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lansing Police.

This is a developing story.  News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Iron County to Ingham County
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
Kelly Dorsey
Howell police find body of missing woman last seen Sunday
Billionaire Spartan alum extending sponsorships to women’s basketball and volleyball players

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 9/11/2022 AM
Akron at Michigan State Postgame Wrap
Akron at Michigan State Postgame Wrap
Flint Water Plant
EPA loses key ruling as Flint residents pursue water claims
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom