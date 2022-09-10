Waverly Warriors move to 3-0 with win over Lansing Everett

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Warriors got a stellar performance from quarterback Ronnie Spencer and rolled to a 39 to 14 victory over Lansing Everett.

Spencer had a big rushing night and scored two touchdowns while keeping the Vikings’ defense off balance as Waverly ran its record to 3-and-0.

It’s the first time the Warriors have started a season 3-and-0 in 20 years.

