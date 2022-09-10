Portland shuts out Eaton Rapids, moves to 2-1

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders’ lone loss came in a close one against Dewitt in Week 2.

They came out in Week 3 and put a beating on the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, winning 62-0 on the road.

A highlight from the night was a kick return for a touchdown in the third quarter by Portland’s Caden Thelen, that made it 49-0.

Next, the Raiders take on Ionia.

