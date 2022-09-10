Pewamo-Westphalia beats Dansville on the road

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia took it to Dansville Friday night with a 51-8 win over the Aggies.

The Pirates, a perennial title contender, wanted to prove that their loss to Redford Union was not a fluke.

Quarterback Troy Wertman dazzled for the Pirates, and took it in on his own a couple of times to get the Pirates out to an early lead.

The Pirates take on Potterville next week.

