Olivet takes reigns on GLAC with 44-8 win over Stockbridge

Bo Lincoln did it on both ends of the field for the Eagles
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet moved to 2-1 on their season with a big 44-8 win over the Stockbridge Panthers on Friday.

Bo Lincoln did it on both ends for the Eagles, throwing a touchdown pass to WR Brody Lehman, and on defense returning two interceptions for a touchdown.

Olivet takes on Leslie next week.

