Olivet takes reigns on GLAC with 44-8 win over Stockbridge

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet moved to 2-1 on their season with a big 44-8 win over the Stockbridge Panthers on Friday.

Bo Lincoln did it on both ends for the Eagles, throwing a touchdown pass to WR Brody Lehman, and on defense returning two interceptions for a touchdown.

Olivet takes on Leslie next week.

