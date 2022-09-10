Olivet takes reigns on GLAC with 44-8 win over Stockbridge
Bo Lincoln did it on both ends of the field for the Eagles
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet moved to 2-1 on their season with a big 44-8 win over the Stockbridge Panthers on Friday.
Bo Lincoln did it on both ends for the Eagles, throwing a touchdown pass to WR Brody Lehman, and on defense returning two interceptions for a touchdown.
Olivet takes on Leslie next week.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.